Suspect in shoplifting, homicide of Redford gas station clerk arraigned

The suspect wanted for the homicide at the Marathon gas station, will be arraigned on Thursday morning in Redford Township.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, is in custody for allegedly running over the 53-year-old clerk who tried to stop him after multiple shoplifting offensives.

The family of the victim, who is concerned for their safety, would like to remain anonymous and have requested their loved one only be known as Gerry.

According to Redford Police Captain Al DiPrima, the suspect came into the gas station multiple times, shoplifting. After an additional attempt, the clerk, Gerry, followed the suspect, yelling at him to get out. After following him to their car, the suspect then ran over the clerk, in an attempt to flee.

"Somebody hit him and took off, and now he is murdered," his wife told Fox 2.

Gerry was badly injured, and taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. This happened last February, at the Marathon gas station, on Telegraph Road, in Redford Township.

