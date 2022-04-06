Suspect in shoplifting-turned-murder of Redford gas station clerk arrested by US Marshals

Redford Police said the suspect wanted for the murder of a gas station clerk in February has been arrested by US Marshals.

According to Redford Police Captain Al DiPrima, the suspect was in custody Wednesday afternoon, three days after the family of the 53-year-old gas station clerk shared his story that he was killed by an alleged shoplifter during a hit-and-run.

DiPrima did not say where the suspect was arrested. He was not identified.

The family of the victim has requested the victim only be known by his first name, Gerry. The family said they're concerned about their safety and want to remain anonymous.

Gerry was killed on on February 27 at the Marathon gas station as he tried to stop shoplifters.

According to Redford police, suspects entered the gas station on Telegraph and I-96 multiple times and stole several items. That's when Gerry came from behind the counter and told the person to get out.

He then followed the suspect to the car but was run over in the parking lot.

He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

"He's got an 18-year-old son, 21-year-old daughter... just a hard-working guy looking to live the American dream," his wife told FOX 2 on Sunday.

Gerry worked at the gas station for 30 years, according to his family. She knew something was wrong when she tried to reach him that night.

"I always call and check on him and I didn't get a response so then when I called his phone, someone answered and said I'm here with your husband, and he is injured," his wife said.

DONATE: The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. GO HERE to learn more.

