Suspect in standoff with police following deadly stabbing in Ypsilanti Township

One man is dead and another is barricaded inside a dwelling in a Ypsilanti Township apartment following reports of a stabbing Thursday morning.

Deputies from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office were in the 2000 block of International Drive at the Aspen Chase apartment complex for much of the morning following calls to police.

Details about the incident are limited, law enforcement said, a 44-year-old man had died and a 27-year-old suspect was barricaded inside the unit.

A third individual had also been in the apartment before being evacuated to safety.

The individual in a standoff with police is armed with a firearm.

Neighbors were also evacuated from the area as a precaution and police asked residents to avoid the area.