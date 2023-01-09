Man beaten after allegedly raping teen in Detroit faces charges

article

A man beaten by the family of a victim he allegedly raped in Detroit is now facing charges for the accused crime.

Kahari Wright, 37, is accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl on Detroit's northwest side. The girl's family beat Wright until he was bloody before he was arrested Jan. 3.

"From what I heard, they stomped his top lip off," said Marc D' Andre, with 7 Mile Radio News. "His mouth appeared to be very bloody, and it was just like he was in an MMA fight."

Wright is now charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor and home invasion. He is also facing charges stemming from a non-fatal shooting. Police are also investigating the beating.

Police would not confirm if the victim and Wright knew each other, but neighbors said they did.