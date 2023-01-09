Expand / Collapse search

Man beaten after allegedly raping teen in Detroit faces charges

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Kahari Wright

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man beaten by the family of a victim he allegedly raped in Detroit is now facing charges for the accused crime.

Kahari Wright, 37, is accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl on Detroit's northwest side. The girl's family beat Wright until he was bloody before he was arrested Jan. 3.

"From what I heard, they stomped his top lip off," said Marc D' Andre, with 7 Mile Radio News. "His mouth appeared to be very bloody, and it was just like he was in an MMA fight."

Wright is now charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor and home invasion. He is also facing charges stemming from a non-fatal shooting. Police are also investigating the beating. 

Police would not confirm if the victim and Wright knew each other, but neighbors said they did. 

Man accused of raping teen gets chased down and beaten by her family

Neighbors and onlookers recorded the bloody aftermath of a man is severely beaten after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager.