Suspect leads Monroe County deputies on chase before arrest in mobile home community

A suspect led Monroe County Sheriff's deputies on a chase Tuesday night that ended in a mobile home community.

A deputy was conducting checks at Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community in Frenchtown Township around 8:45 p.m. after recent crime reports. He saw a vehicle stopped at the intersection of War Road and Newport Road for an extended period of time that eventually sped away.

The driver, later identified as a 39-year-old Newport man, headed east on Newport Road. The deputy tried to stop him, but he sped up and got onto southbound I-75, then northbound I-275 before exiting at Telegraph Road.

Authorities said the man went to the Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home Community, where he continued to the Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community. He struck several curbs and trash cans while fleeing.

When he got to the 8700 block of Ashlynn Drive, he stopped abruptly and was arrested without further incident.

He is being held at the Monroe County Jail on fleeing and eluding, possession of suspected narcotics, and several traffic offense charges. He is not being named since he hasn't been arraigned.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7700.