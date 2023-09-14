Suspect meets Troy woman on dating app, steals $20,000 through cryptocurrency scam

A scammer used a dating app to meet and steal $20,000 from a Troy woman with a cryptocurrency scam.

Police said the victim reported meeting a man on a dating app in June. Last month, the man asked the victim to invest $20,000 in Coinbase using Uniswap Interface to deposit the money.

Police said the victim invested the money. The next day the victim started receiving emails from someone who claimed to be with Coinbase. They told her that her account had been flagged as high risk and she could not make any withdrawals until she deposited an additional $30,000.

The victim contacted Coinbase and learned that the Uniswap platform she used was fraudulent. The victim compared the logo for the link she used and the actual Uniswap Interface and found that they did not match.

When the victim tried to contact the suspect about the fraud, he stopped replying.