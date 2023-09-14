Man caught taking videos up customer's skirt at Troy Walmart

A man admitted to taking videos up a Walmart customer's skirt after initially denying the allegations, Troy police said.

Police said a security officer saw the 35-year-old Sterling Heights man taking the videos up a female customer's skirt around 3:50 p.m. Sept. 3. When the suspect realized he was spotted, he appeared to be scared off and left the store at 2001 W. Maple.

The incident was reported to police, and the suspect was later stopped by an officer who spotted his vehicle. At first, the man denied doing anything, and then admitted to taking upskirt photos after further questioning, police said.

The suspect consented to a search of his phone. Police arrested the suspect after finding videos of the victim on his phone.

He is now facing charges of capturing an image of an unclothed person and using a computer to commit a crime.

