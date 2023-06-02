Police search for suspect shooter after Detroit woman struck riding in Uber

article

A woman was struck several times on I-94 after the Uber ride she was in was targeted in a shooting early Friday.

State police responded to the westbound lanes near Livernois following reports of a shooting on the freeway.

The highway was reopened police closed it to canvass for evidence as they continue investigating the shooting.

The 34-year-old victim was initially picked up from her home in Detroit. She was seated in the back of the Uber when a dark sedan pulled alongside them and began firing shots into the passenger side of the vehicle.

The Uber driver was not struck and is speaking to detectives through a translator.

When police first arrived at the scene, they were unable to discern what happened due to a language barrier with the ride-share driver. It happened around 6:05 a.m.

The victim has since been taken to the hospital.

A motive is unknown and the suspect behind the shooting is missing.