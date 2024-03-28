Suspect pulls knife on person who bumped into him in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor police are searching for a man who spit on a person and pulled a knife on them after they bumped into him.

Police said the suspect and victim were walking in opposite directions in the area of North Ingalls and Ann Street around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday when they bumped into each other. After this, the suspect followed the victim, pushed him, spit on him, and brandished a knife.

The suspect is described as a Black man around 20 years old, standing about 6 feet tall with a thin build and short, culry hair. He was wearing a dark navy or black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department's tip line at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.