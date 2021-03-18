Suspect rams man with truck, pins him against wall after fight at Utica Dave and Buster's

A fight Wednesday inside the Utica Dave and Buster's led to a man driving his truck into another man, pinning the victim against the building, police said.

Management told the men to leave the arcade after the fight around 10 p.m.

"It looks like the victim accidentally was hit by the suspect. There were no apologies exchanged, and the victim then went over to the suspect and some words were exchanged, which caused it to escalate," said Det. Sgt. Greg Morabito with Utica Police.

It escalated to the point where the man used his truck to hit the victim.



"Once it got outside, the suspect got into his GMC pickup truck and ran the victim down, and when he ran him down, he pushed him up against the wall of the building, literally struck the building," Morabito said.

Police are looking for the driver of the white GMC pickup truck, which has rust on the lower body. The driver is described as a white man with facial hair and dark-colored hair that he was wearing in a bun.

Utica police are looking for this man after he rammed another man with a truck at Dave and Buster's on March 17, 2021.

Morabito said evidence was left at the scene that police are using for their investigation. He did not comment on the charges the man could face, and instead said he would leave that up to the Macomb County prosecutor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Utica police at 586-731-2345

Dave and Buster's released a statement regarding the incident:

"Dave and Buster’s takes the safety of our guests very seriously. We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation of the parking lot incident that occurred late in the night of March 17."