Suspect sedan sought by Detroit police after fatal hit-and-run

The Brief Two people in their 30s were struck by a red sedan last weekend in Detroit, according to police, killing one woman. The female victim was struck by another vehicle seconds after the first collision, later dying from her injuries. The suspect driver is now sought by police.



Big picture view:

Last weekend, two 37-year-olds - one woman and one man - were crossing the street in the area of Wyoming and Pembroke when they were struck by a red Chevrolet car.

According to Detroit police, the suspect vehicle stopped after hitting the couple, turned around and fled eastbound on Pembroke.

A few seconds later, a white Ford Explorer struck the female victim before continuing northbound on Wyoming.

The woman died from her injuries. The male victim was not injured.

What you can do:

If anyone has any information about the hit-and-run, they're asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or DetroitRewards.tv.