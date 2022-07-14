Suspect shoots at victim, flees after attempted Detroit carjacking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect shot at a victim while trying to carjack him early Thursday on Detroit's west side.
The suspect approached the victim on Curtis between Cherrylawn and Ohio just after midnight, demanding his car keys.
A shot was fired at the victim, who ran away as the suspect fled. The victim is OK.
The victim running from the scene
Police are looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.