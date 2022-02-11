Suspect shoots into Detroit gas station, hitting man

A suspect walked inside a Detroit gas station Friday morning and opened fire, hitting a man.

Video from a 76 gas station in the 9100 block of Chalmers, near I-94 on the east side, shows the suspect step inside the door, shoot a long gun, and flee around 5:05 a.m.

A 40-year-old man was hit and is in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a gray and black hooded jacket. He fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.