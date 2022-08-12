Suspect sought after man shot multiple times in Downtown Detroit

Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times in Downtown Detroit last month.

The victim was standing with other people under an awning in the area of State St. and Washington Blvd. around 12:50 a.m. July 24 when the suspect approached and began shooting.

After the 32-year-old victim was hit, the shooter fled on foot. The victim was treated and released from a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.