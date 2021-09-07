Detroit police responded to a barricaded gunman situation on the city's west side early Tuesday morning.

The suspect gunman surrendered voluntarily around 9 a.m. after police had established a perimeter on Ward Avenue when a domestic situation escalated.

The victim, who spoke with FOX 2 during the incident thanked police and said she had a long road ahead of her.

"He could have killed me," she said.

The man had allegedly shot at his girlfriend when he arrived home.

"I was asleep. He came into the house while I was sleeping, he beat me, slapped me awake," she said hours after the incident.

According to the victim, she tried to evade her boyfriend by running to the backroom closet where he followed her.

"He jumped on me back there when he pulled a gun out, so I ran down the stairs, ran outside and he jumped on me outside too where the police saw him," she said. "As soon as he looked up and see the police, they said ‘hey,’ he ran into the house and locked the door."

Police had set up a command unit and dispatched several officers to the scene, which was near Schaefer and Meyers in the 9200 block.

No injuries were reported.