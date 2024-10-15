Suspect in Taylor security guard's murder released with no charges; family desperate for answers

A Taylor security guard was shot and killed on the job — her boyfriend arrested but then released, leaving the victim's family grieving - and anxious.

Cynthia Platt was fatally shot last week with her own gun, while working as an armed security guard at an industrial park off Monroe Blvd on the city's north end.

"It’s just unsettling," said Rebecca Platt, the victm's cousin. "We’re worried, we’re worried that her name will just eventually die down and it will be left silent and I don’t want that."

Cynthia's boyfriend was arrested a few hours later but eventually released after being held for the maximum time — without being charged.

Prosecutors asking for more evidence before deciding whether to charge him with the crime.

"We understand they’re working tirelessly to try and help. We get that," Rebecca said. "It’s just, like, all the effort they put in and what we thought were gonna be answers - it turns out that it was not that simple."

Investigators say a 911 call came in late Wednesday night that Platt had shot herself on the job - but it came from the boyfriend. When police arrived, Cynthia's boyfriend was gone, along with her car and gun.

Family members can’t understand why he wasn’t charged.

"I don’t want to play the blame game, don’t want to point no fingers at anybody we just want answers," said Rebecca.

Platt is hopeful authorities will uncover more evidence and re-arrest the suspect.

"If I have to call 80 times a day to try and get an update on her case I will, I’m not gonna let it go - I can’t - she was my little cousin, I helped raise her," she said. "She deserves justice, she was a person and she mattered. She still matters."

Rebecca Platt. Inset: Shooting victim Cynthia Platt



