Taylor security guard killed with own gun, allegedly abusive boyfriend arrested

A security guard shot and killed with her own gun - and the man in custody was someone she had been trying to break free from.

A vigil was held Friday night for the 26-year-old woman tangled in an abusive relationship with a man she’d met on social media.

"She had so much life to live," said cousin Elizabeth Simpkins.

And in an instant – she was gone.

"She was left for dead by herself," said cousin Tiffani Norman. "That was the news that we got."

Cousins are banding together 24 hours after the murder of 26-year-old Cynthia Platt – an armed security guard, on the job when she was shot and killed.

Thursday, she was on patrol in Taylor in an industrial area off I-94 and Pelham.

Cynthia Platt

She was shot in the head with her own gun - then, police got a mysterious 911 call from her boyfriend, who they later arrested.

"I don’t really think there are words to describe how it makes us feel," said Simpkins.

Sources tell FOX 2 that Cynthia was trying to get out of a both physically and emotionally abusive relationship with her boyfriend.

But at a vigil for her Friday night family says, they didn’t know it was this bad.

"I don’t think we ever thought something like that would happen to her, let alone anyone in our family," Simpkins said. "And its pretty hard to cope."

Family and friends are still stunned – sharing stories at a family home in Hamtramck.

"She was such a fun and happy person for the most part, very outgoing and always down to have an adventure," said Ronald Gauze, her cousin.

The man in custody, Cynthia’s boyfriend – has not been charged yet. But the investigation is progressing. He allegedly led investigators to her gun and phone which have been recovered.

"Even if the person they have in custody is convicted of this crime, his family can still go see him," Norman said. "He's still going to live. He still has breath to live."