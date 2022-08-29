Suspect tied to multiple stolen snowmobiles and trailers in Monroe County flees traffic stop

article

Monroe County Sheriff deputies are looking for a man behind several crimes over the past four weeks, including the thefts of multiple snowmobiles and trailers in Dundee Township.

Police believe they encountered the man during a traffic stop this weekend when they pulled over a pickup truck with an invalid license plate.

During the stop, the individual provided false information before fleeing officers.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough is asking the public to be on the lookout for a white man that was spotted during the traffic stop. An image of the suspect was sent along with a press release from police asking for help searching for him.

Suspect involved in multiple thefts in Monroe County.

The man was stopped while driving a newer model Dodge Ram 2500 in the area of M-50 and US-23. Police first pulled over the truck after observing an improper plate of 032455 attached to the rear bumper.

Police said he was last seen driving at a high rate of speed along SB Petersburg Road, near Brewer Road in Dundee Township which was around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 28.

The vehicle involved is a charcoal gray Dodge Ram 2500, quad cab, pick-up truck with chrome rims, a hard bed cover, diesel engine, and a dark-colored plastic cover over the rear license plate.

The driver is described as a middle-aged male with dark hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball style hat and a dark t-shirt.

Anyone who recognizes the below pictured suspect, or the suspect vehicle, is asked to contact the Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070, or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective

Bureau at 734-240-7430.