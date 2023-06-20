Suspect torches Detroit gas station after pouring trash can full of gas inside business

A suspect is wanted after lighting a Detroit gas station on fire while a clerk was inside early Tuesday.

The suspect drove to the Sunoco near 7 Mile and Huntington around 3 a.m. and filled a trash can with gas from a pump. He then poured the gas inside the building and lit it with a torch.

A 27-year-old clerk who was inside was hurt but made it out alive.

"That employee, I understand, ran through the fire, so it's just amazing, and it's unbelievable that somebody would do this," customer Johnnie Brown said.

Now, police are using Project Green Light footage from the gas station to find the arsonist.

"This gas station served a lot of people here. We have a lot of homeless people that's hungry. They literally tell them, 'Come in here, get you some snacks, get you a juice, and they don't charge them, so this is a loss. This is a great loss," customer Machelle Pearson said.