Suspect turns self in after killing woman in hit and run

One woman is dead and another is in custody after a hit and run that happened Sunday morning around 3:20 in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Fordham Street.

Detroit Police say the woman, who has not been identified, was struck as she was crossing the street at Fordham. Medics arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene.

An hour later, the suspect, a 27-year-old woman from Redford, turned herself in to the Redford Police Department. She was then sent over to DPD. It is believed that she was driving a Nissan Sentra when the incident happened. That car recovered.

No charges have been released yet.

