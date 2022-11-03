Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Detroit Family Dollar

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Detroit Family Dollar at gunpoint last month.

The man walked into the store in the 15000 block of W. McNichols around 6:40 p.m. Oct. 24, walked to the counter, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.

An employee gave the man money, then the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black disposable face mask, black zip-up jacket, black cargo pants, and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.