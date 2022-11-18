Suspect wanted after brandishing gun at employee while stealing from Detroit Dollar General

article

When approached by an employee, a man stealing from a Detroit Dollar General brandished a gun and fled.

Police said the man put items in a garbage bin while walking through the store in the 18600 block of W. 7 Mile around 9 a.m. Nov. 11. He left on foot after brandishing the weapon.

Read Next: Three kids killed when speeding SUV rolls over

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.