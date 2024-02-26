Suspect wanted after stealing car with 3-year-old inside; child found safe in Detroit

article

Police are still searching for a suspect who stole a car with a child inside over the weekend in Detroit, prompting an Amber Alert.

The 3-year-old child was in a Chrysler 300 when it was stolen from the 15400 block of Schoolcraft at 11:15 p.m. Saturday night. An Amber Alert was issued for the child, Kemahanni King, a few hours later.

Later Sunday morning, the car was found in the area of Joy and Evergreen roads, while the girl was found safe nearby.

Now, police are asking for help identifying and finding the suspect, who was not with the car when it was found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.