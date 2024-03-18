Suspect wanted after woman shot while sitting in vehicle on Detroit's west side

article

Detroit police are looking for a man accused of shooting a woman on Sunday.

Police said the 32-year-old victim was sitting in a vehicle with a friend in the 15300 block of Biltmore around 6 p.m. when Elijah Lee Johnson allegedly shot her. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering at a hospital.

Johnson, 27, fled in a silver or gray pick-up truck, possibly a Dodge or Ford F-250.

Police provided a photo of Johnson and noted that he now wears his hair in shoulder-length locks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.