Suspect wanted for attacking man with bottle outside Detroit liquor store

The Brief A 60-year-old victim was assaulted with a bottle by a suspect on E. State Fair last week. The victim was attacked outside a liquor store and suffered minor injuries.



Detroit police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect who attacked a man with a bottle last week.

The backstory:

On May 22, the suspect asked the 60-year-old male victim for money outside a liquor store in the 500 block of E. State Fair, between I-75 and John R.

After the victim said no, the suspect went into the store and came back with a bottle he used to hit the victim. He then tried to attack him with a blunt object, police say, but the victim was able to flee and call 911.

The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, or has any information regarding the crime, call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv.

The Source: Information for this story is from Detroit police.



