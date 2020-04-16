Suspect wanted for fatal hit-and-run on Detroit's west side has surrendered

The suspect wanted for a fatal hit-and-run in a Detroit neighborhood on the city's west side has turned themselves in.

Detroit Police had released a photo of the suspect and the car she fled in late Wednesday night, following a vehicle collision that killed an 83-year-old man who was unloading groceries from his car on Tuesday.

Arthur Brewer was in his driveway near his 2012 Dodge Journey on Evergreen Road when a Chevrolet Trailblazer lost control after accelerating past a city bus and collided with him. The brother of Brewer's wife pulled him out from underneath the wreck, however, Arthur died from his injuries later on.

The suspect and a child then both got out of the vehicle and fled into another trailblazer, fleeing the scene seat on Grand River, then north on Plainview.

Happening in front of her the entire time, Arthur's wife Charlene was in the kitchen when she heard tires screeching then a large crash.

"I saw him flying in the air and I started hollering," she said. "He was trapped under there and my brother pulled him out from under there."

The mild-mannered 83-year-old father of two was a retired GM worker.