Suspect wanted for grabbing 13-year-old girl, sexually assaulting her in Detroit

Detroit Police said they're looking for a man who grabbed a 13-year-old girl from behind and dragged her onto a porch where he tried to sexually assault her.

According to police, the 13-year-old victim was walking home from school on Detroit's east side on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Police said she was walking north on Dickerson from East Jefferson when the man approached her from behind and grabbed her hair. She said he pulled her by her hair to an abandoned home on Dickerson and tried to kiss her on the mouth but she moved her head away from him.

The man then started pulling the girl's shirt off when her tablet started to ring.

That spooked the man enough to push her onto the porch and then he ran off.

According to police, the girl's mother called her on her table to figure out why it was taking her so long to get home.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s, standing 5'8", weighing 150 lbs with bloodshot brown eyes. He has medium brown complexion with a slim build and ungroomed black hair. The girl said he was wearing a dingy white t-shirt, dirty blue jeans, and had a foul body odor.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch or may have been on Dickerson when the crime happened is asked to call 313-596-1287.

