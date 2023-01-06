Suspect wanted in a pair of New Year's Day Detroit carjackings

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information on two recent carjackings by the same suspect

In both January 1st carjackings the suspect - who DPD says should be considered armed and dangerous - was joined by a pair of males in the east side carjackings. DPD released security camera photos and video.



The first incident at approximately 4:30 a.m., in the 18000 block of Dequindre, the suspect approached a 24-year-old female, and demanded her black 2021 Jeep Cherokee, then fled the scene in her vehicle.



A short time later, at approximately 4:51 a.m., the same suspect approached a 36-year-old male in the 19300 block of Ryan and demanded his 2013 black Dodge Charger, then

fled the scene in his vehicle.



Detroit police said that both vehicles have been recovered.



If anyone recognizes these suspects, or information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime

Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.



