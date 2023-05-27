Suspect wanted in connection with Detroit murders, other crimes barricades self in strangers' home

When a group of suspects believed to be connected to murders and other crimes fled Detroit police Saturday, one of the suspects barricaded himself in a family's home.

Police said officers were pursuing the suspects around 6:30 p.m. They are believed to either be connected to or have information about two fatal shootings, a carjacking, and a non-fatal shooting.

"This is an extremely violent group," Detroit Police James White said.

The suspects eventually dumped the vehicle in the 17700 block of Trinity and two suspects ran away. A third suspect entered a home on Trinity. A family that was inside the home, including two children, fled.

Police surrounded the home for hours. However, after 10 p.m., police said it did not appear the suspect was in the home.