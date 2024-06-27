Suspect who murdered 5-year-old because he was 'going to snitch' to learn sentence

article

A man will learn his sentence Thursday, more than two years after he killed a family, including a 5-year-old boy, in Detroit.

Malcolm Ray Hardy pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for killing Aaron Benson, LaShon Marshall, and her son, Caleb Harris, in February 2022.

According to previous court testimony, Hardy, who was 16 at the time, and several friends did jobs for Benson, such as delivering weed for him. A friend who testified said he was with his twin brother and Hardy the night of the murder when the brother and Hardy left. When they returned, Hardy was holding a gun that belonged to Benson.

That friend said Hardy claimed Benson had grabbed his shirt and tried to punch him, so he grabbed Benson's gun and shot him with it.

He then said that he shot his girlfriend in the butt by accident and then he shot her in the head, killing her. There was a third person in the house and Hardy allegedly said that he believed little Caleb was "going to snitch on him," so he killed him, too.

Twenty-two shots were fired. Caleb and Benson were both shot nine times, while Marshall was shot four times.

During a hearing in 2022, Judge Kenneth King said there were holes in Hardy's story about shooting Benson in self-defense. He said that between the shootings Hardy had time to reflect on his actions, which showed premeditation for murder.

Hardy's case was bound over for trial before he pleaded guilty.