Suspected barricaded situation ends on Detroit's west side with no suspect

WEB UPDATE 10:30: Detroit police say the barricaded situation has ended, adding that the house was discovered to be empty Wednesday.

The suspect was not inside when officers made entry tonight. DPD will be releasing more information of the person being sought, sometime tonight or tomorrow morning.

Police had been asking people to avoid the area of Joy and Evergreen or for those who live in the area to shelter in place.

The suspect had made threats to harm himself and police. Investigators say that a domestic situation where the man allegedly hit his girlfriend with a handgun.

