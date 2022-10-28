Suspected driver in fatal hit and run that killed good Samaritan at second crash scene, arrested

article

The driver who police say fatally struck a good Samaritan helping at an accident scene in a hit-and-run in Port Huron Township, has been arrested.

Jacalyn Reid was arrested by the St. Clair Sheriff's Office on a felony traffic warrant for failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and for driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license.

The crash killed Candy Trumball, who left her home to help a man on a bike hit by a driver on Dove Road in Port Huron Township. Moments later another car drove by, allegedly by Reid, and struck Candy.

Reid, 37, has been arraigned and is being held at the county jail on a $5,000 cash/surety bond.

Both Trumball and the 56-year-old bicyclist died at the scene. The first driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

Last month FOX 2 reported on a vigil held to honor the memory of Candy Trumball. It was a chance to honor a selfless woman who her loved ones say helped anyone in need.

"She is nothing short of a hero, in all aspects," said Donna Trumbull, Candy's sister. "She was willing to help anyone. She had that huge heart, that kind soul. She would give you the shirt off her back."

