Video: Suspected drunk driver goes 100 mph, crashes fleeing from Bloomfield Township police

A reckless driver suspected of being drunk fled from police going speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, before crashing in a wild Bloomfield Township scene, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Justin Michael Luark, of Bloomfield Hills, was arrested near Humphrey Avenue after his vehicle struck a curb, drove over the center median into southbound lanes, hit a ditch and crashed into a tree. He fled on foot before being arrested.

Dash cam video released by police show the

Police say Luark, 31, had a strong odor of intoxicants and officers found a small baggie of pills suspected to be Oxycodone. At the police station, he provided a breath sample showing his BAC at .153.

Most drivers cannot test at 0.08 BAC or higher without being charged with OWI. Commercial driver's license holders have a limit of 0.04.

Police were dispatched after reports of a suspected drunk driver on northbound Telegraph from Lone Pine Road at about 12:50 a.m.

Luark's white Toyota Tacoma, was seen swerving across the road and running red lights.

"Officers witnessed the vehicle on Telegraph approaching Square Lake road at a high rate of speed. Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle.

"The suspect vehicle was crossing over all lanes of traffic and was traveling at speeds excess of 100 mph."

Luark got out of the vehicle and was ordered to the ground by police, but took off running. Officers ran after him and took him into custody.

The Prosecutor’s Office issued a four-count warrant for Flee and Elude 2nd Degree, Resisting and Obstructing, Operating While Intoxicated, and No License. He was arraigned and issued an $8,000 cash bond.

The pills recovered were submitted to the lab for further analysis to determine charges.

