Suspected drunk driver stopped going over 100 miles per hour on I-75

A suspected drunk driver was stopped by police for going over 100 miles per hour on I-75 at 12:16 a.m. Saturday.

The 37-year-old man was stopped near Big Beaver on the northbound side of the freeway. Officers noticed he was slurring his speech while a strong odor of intoxicants was prevalent.

The man, from Georgetown, Kentucky, was asked to perform several sobriety evaluations, which officers said he performed poorly.

He submitted to a preliminary breath test with a result of .112%. The driver was arrested and transported to the Troy Police Lock-Up facility where he was read his chemical test rights and agreed to submit to a Chemical Breath Test with results of .104% and .106%.

The case was turned over to the Detective Bureau for appropriate charges.

