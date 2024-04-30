Suspected drunk driver stopped going over 100 miles per hour on I-75
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A suspected drunk driver was stopped by police for going over 100 miles per hour on I-75 at 12:16 a.m. Saturday.
The 37-year-old man was stopped near Big Beaver on the northbound side of the freeway. Officers noticed he was slurring his speech while a strong odor of intoxicants was prevalent.
The man, from Georgetown, Kentucky, was asked to perform several sobriety evaluations, which officers said he performed poorly.
He submitted to a preliminary breath test with a result of .112%. The driver was arrested and transported to the Troy Police Lock-Up facility where he was read his chemical test rights and agreed to submit to a Chemical Breath Test with results of .104% and .106%.
The case was turned over to the Detective Bureau for appropriate charges.