Suspected drunken driver arrested after crashing into Michigan State Police trooper in Brighton Township

A suspected drunken driver crashed into a Michigan State Police trooper who was headed to a call Tuesday evening.

Police said the trooper was driving south on Old US-23 near Grand River Avenue in Brighton Township with their emergency equipment activated just after 6 p.m.

(Photo: MSP)

A 68-year-old man who was in the northbound left turn lane when he turned into the trooper. Both the man and trooper were cleared by EMS.

The man was taken to the Livingston County Jail.