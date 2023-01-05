Suspected gas station thief identified after trying to cash in stolen winning Michian Lottery tickets

article

Authorities say they figured out the identity of a man suspected of stealing lottery tickets, cigarettes, and vape pens from a Harrison Township gas station after he tried to cash in winning lottery tickets.

An employee discovered that the Citgo gas station on Jefferson Avenue had been broken into when she arrived to work around 6 a.m. Dec. 20, 2022.

The owner of the gas station watched security footage and saw two suspects, one later identified as Derck Budzynski, breaking the front window with pieces of concrete around 3:30 a.m. They filled bags with the stolen merchandise then fled with items falling out of the bags and leaving a trail behind them, authorities said.

The Michigan Bureau of State Lottery was contacted about the stolen tickets, and the next day investigators learned that there were attempts to cash some of the tickets in Detroit and Roseville.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, surveillance video showed two men trying to turn in the tickets. One of the men was wearing the same clothing.

Authorities are still looking for Budzynski, who is from Harrison Township, and identify the other suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 586-463-1854.