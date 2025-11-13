Suspected human skull found by workers in Wayne

The Brief A human skull was discovered by workers in the woods near Newburgh and Michigan Avenue. Crews working to survey the land found the remains on Thursday. Police say it is likely related to other remains discovered in the area last March.



Suspected human remains were unearthed by workers in the woods Thursday in Wayne.

The backstory:

The site is near Michigan Avenue and Newburgh across from a Ford plant where surveying crews made the discovery.

A human skull was found on the brush is likely linked to remains found near the area back in March. The remains found in that case was missing a skull is why investigators are suspecting a link between the two.

Those remains have not been identified yet which police said is typical because of the length of time required for proper testing.

The skull will be sent to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office for lab work.

Stay with FOX 2 for more on this developing story.

The Source: Information for this report is from police.



