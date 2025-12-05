Suspected impaired driver with kids in vehicle, crashes into state police cruiser

The Brief An Oak Park woman was arrested, suspected of driving impaired. She crashed into a Michigan State Police cruiser Wednesday night on Coolidge. There were no injuries. She had three children inside the car and showed signs of impairment.



A woman believed to be impaired with children in her vehicle, crashed into a Michigan State Police trooper's cruiser in Oak Park Wednesday night.

The 39-year-old Oak Park woman disregarded a stop sign on Kenwood Street and turned on Coolidge, sideswiping the MSP cruiser at 9:50 p.m..

Both vehicles were damaged and there were no injuries. Three children were inside the woman's Jeep with one of them not properly restrained.

State police say that the Oak Park woman showed signs of impairment. She was arrested and lodged pending court charges.

"This is another example of someone getting behind the wheel impaired," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "Not only did she strike a patrol car, but she also had three kids in the car and one was not properly restrained. There is never a good reason to get behind the wheel impaired."