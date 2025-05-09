Suspected package thieves busted after getting stuck in ditch during attempted theft in Bloomfield Township

article

The Brief Three Detroiters were arrested after an attempted package theft in Bloomfield Township. A witness said they spotted one of the suspects taking a package from a mailbox before returning it when confronted. While trying to flee, the suspects got stuck in a ditch.



Despite having a getaway car, three accused package thieves couldn't get away after they got stuck in a ditch earlier this week.

Three Detroit residents - Ernell Ware Jr., Aliza Braggs, and Jailyn Jackson - are now facing charges.

The backstory:

Bloomfield Township police said officers were called around 1 p.m. Monday from a person saw three people running from a Chevrolet Malibu after it crashed into a ditch in the area of Quarton and Wing Lake roads. While officers were on the way, several residents called police to report people running through their yards.

When police arrived, the caller told officers that they had seen a man, later identified as Jackson, 20, acting suspiciously near a group of mailboxes before opening a mailbox and taking a package. The person who witnessed the alleged theft approached Jackson to ask him what he was doing.

As the witness approached the suspect, a person in a car parked down the road began honking. Jackson put the package back in the mailbox and walked to the car, police said. While the driver, identified as Braggs, 18, tried to turn around in a driveway, she became stuck in a ditch.

After the three people in the car got out and ran away, police located and arrested them shortly afterward.

The three suspects are now charged with attempted mail theft.

Braggs received a $15,000 personal bond, while the bonds for Ware, 21, and Jackson were set at $5,000 - 10%.