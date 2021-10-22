Expand / Collapse search

Suspected road rage shooting leads to 3 car crash in Garden City

By and David Komer online producer
Published 
Updated 8:26PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

A wild scene in Garden City Friday afternoon as a three-car crash leads to two arrests following a suspected road rage shooting.

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gunshots broke out in a suspect road rage case ending in a three-vehicle crash in Garden City Friday.

Two people were arrested but no one was hit by gunfire. The large crash scene took place at Middle Belt and Marquette involving a Ford Escape, a Buick sedan and a Jeep.

Police are still investigating where the road rage began. Middle Belt was closed between Brown and Cherry Hill Road.

One person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital - but it is unclear if it was precautionary or due to injury. 

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available. 


 