Suspected road rage shooting leads to 3 car crash in Garden City

Gunshots broke out in a suspect road rage case ending in a three-vehicle crash in Garden City Friday.

Two people were arrested but no one was hit by gunfire. The large crash scene took place at Middle Belt and Marquette involving a Ford Escape, a Buick sedan and a Jeep.

Police are still investigating where the road rage began. Middle Belt was closed between Brown and Cherry Hill Road.

One person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital - but it is unclear if it was precautionary or due to injury.

