Suspected sex trafficking victim found in Inkster after vehicle pulled over for running stop sign

Michigan State Police found a suspected sex trafficking victim during a stop Friday night in Inkster.

Troopers were patrolling near Norfolk and Princess when they saw a Toyota run a stop sign at 10:30 p.m. Troopers stopped the vehicle and saw there were two men and a juvenile female inside.

One of the men had an open bottle of beer in the back seat, so he was handcuffed. As troopers were arresting him, they said he had a pill bottle in his hand that contained suspected crack cocaine.

While identifying the passengers, police learned that the juvenile was reported missing out of the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department. As troopers talked with the girl and through an investigation, they discovered that she is believed to be a victim of sex trafficking.

The girl was taken to the MSP Flint Post where she could be reunited with her family and further help could be provided. Troopers are continuing to investigate other possible crimes that may have occurred with the men.