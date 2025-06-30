Suspects arrested for thefts of multiple air conditioning units in Southfield

article

Two suspects have been charged with stealing multiple air conditioning units in Southfield.

The backstory:

Jevon Smith and Alan Frederick are accused in the theft of several A/C units spanning multiple properties, Southfield police said Monday.

The two allegedly targeted units from the 20000 block of Kensington Court and the 20000 block of Knob Woods Dr. in the Crossroads at Southfield Apartments complex.

Southfield police said it conducted a surveillance operation leading to their arrest.

Both Frederick and Smith were charged with malicious destruction of property (felony) of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and attempted larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.

Both men were given a bond of $100,000 cash or surety 10% with a GPS tether upon release.