Suspect's bond set at $1M after Westland fatal stabbing

A 48-year-old Westland man is charged with murder after police say he stabbed another man to death over the weekend.

Richard Waltiere Jr. is accused of killing Donald Soulliere, 58, around 8 p.m. Sunday in the area of Grand Traverse and Missaukee Court in the Norwayne neighborhood. Souillere was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Investigators determined that Waltiere was the suspect and began searching for him. Around 4 a.m. Monday, he was arrested without incident.

Waltiere was charged with second-degree murder and given a $1 million bond.