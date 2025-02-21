Suspects charged in connection with 25+ Dodge Durango thefts around Southeast Michigan

article

The Brief Two men are charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and possession of burglary tools in connection with the theft of more than 25 Dodge Durangos. The vehicles were stolen from dealerships in Macomb, Oakland, and Genesee counties. Both men are being held in the Macomb County Jail.



After a months-long investigation, two men accused of stealing more than 25 Dodge Durangos from dealerships around Southeast Michigan are facing charges.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, David Frankin, 41, and Barron Hatcher Jr., 24, were charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and possession of burglary tools after they were arrested last month.

What we know:

The investigation started last November after dozens of SUVs were stolen from dealerships in Macomb, Oakland, and Genesee counties.

Collaboration between the Macomb Auto Theft Squad, Oakland County Auto Theft Unit, Genesee Auto Theft Investigation, and the Troy Special Investigators Unit linked Franklin and Barron to the thefts. Barron was arrested Jan. 30 in Farmington Hills, while Franklin was caught the next day in Texas and extradited back to Michigan.

Authorities said the men used a key re-programmer to steal the vehicles.

Both men are in the Macomb County Jail. Franklin is being held on a $1 million bond, and Barron's bond is $500,000.

What we don't know:

It isn't clear how many other people, if any, are part of the theft ring.