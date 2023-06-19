Suspects in stolen SUV crash into Detroit home

A police chase Monday morning ended when the suspects crashed into a Detroit home.

Police were pursuing a stolen SUV until the driver crashed into a house near Buchanan and W. Grand Boulevard on the west side.

"I just heard a thump. When I heard the thump, I looked out my window, and I saw a kid jump out and run," neighbor Phillip Caldwell said. "The police did a good job. They did what they had to do. It was coordinated, and they took him down."

Two suspects were arrested.

"This is a hotspot, this corner, speeders, donuters," said Caldwell, who grew up in the area. "This area is getting better with all the blight being torn down. It seems like the community is getting safer, but when you see stuff like this, it doesn’t make you feel good at all."