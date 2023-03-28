Suspects jump out of moving minivan, run away from Dearborn traffic stop
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - When Dearborn police stopped a vehicle Thursday, two people jumped out of the moving minivan and ran away.
Officers stopped the red minivan on Michigan Avenue near Gulley Road on the afternoon of March 23 because the vehicle's license plate tabs were 11 months expired.
The driver first tried to flee in the vehicle before jumping out of the moving van and running. Officers set up a perimeter and caught both suspects without incident.
(Photo: Dearborn police)