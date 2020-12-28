Suspects on the run after Inkster break in and police chase

It started at an apartment complex on Hamlin Road in Inkster Sunday afternoon.

Eugene lives in the complex and said he heard a15 or 16 rounds being fired at close range.

"I was upstairs, waiting on my kid and then I just heard shots," Eugene said.

The next thing he knew; officers were rushing to the scene.

"10 or 15 minutes later, they had the whole intersection blocked off," Eugene said.

According to Michigan State Police, there were three suspects trying to break into an apartment unit, when they were confronted by police and then ran.

Advertisement

"They thought they saw somebody feel out this way and jump the fence," Eugene said. "They had the K-9 units out."

MSP said at least one got away in a purple Dodge Charger, that collided with one or two squad cars. Police fired at the suspects' car as it sped towards Detroit.

Meanwhile, Eugene said he was getting play by play as his daughter was making her way home.

"Next think they are calling and saying they are being in the middle of a high speed chase by police," he said.

The suspect loses police, but crashed the Charger into a pole down a dead end street at Stout and 7 Mile, and takes off on foot. Back at the Inkster apartment, the search is on for two other suspects.

Witnesses told FOX 2, after police swept the apartment complex, they were allowed those living there to re-enter.

