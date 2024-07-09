Suspects in stolen Dodge Durango police chase spotted at Whiteford construction site

article

Photos of two suspects wanted in a dealership theft of Dodge Durangos and a subsequent high-speed pursuit in Monroe County were released by police Tuesday.

The two young men are pictured from behind while walking through a house construction site Monday morning at 9:38 a.m. in Whiteford Township on Sylvania near Consear roads. The picture was taken by a builder working at the location.

The two indicated to the builder they were "looking around" but left when asked to do so. The builder snapped the pictures as they were walking away and notified the homeowner. The builder was unaware of the car theft and pursuit at the time of the interaction.

Investigators believe the thefts are being conducted by an auto theft team, with the thieves using advanced technology to disarm and start many of the vehicles without keys.

Police say that the suspects appear to be "part of a very organized auto theft team." The recovered SUVs are believed to be connected to similar thefts in Adrian over the weekend and several other locations throughout Michigan and Ohio.

Dundee Police investigators have confirmed the individuals in the picture are the suspects from the Williams Brothers Dealership car thefts and the eventual pursuit.

At 3:24 a.m. police attempted to stop the drivers of the two gray SUVs for reckless driving in the village before both fled onto the freeway southbound at 3:24 a.m. The officer followed as speeds reached over 100 miles per hour in light traffic.

Both vehicles with Williams Brothers dealership identifying plates exited at Exit 5 and headed west on US-223. while Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies and Michigan State Troopers joined to assist.

More: High-speed pursuit of stolen Durangos in Monroe County; suspects part of 'very organized ring'

On US-223, and about a mile west of US-23, one of the vehicles appeared to run out of gas and the other vehicle abruptly stopped. Both drivers, one of which was described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches with a slim build and wearing black sweatpants and a black shirt, took off running into a field.

Other law enforcement officers checked the Williams Brothers Jeep-Dodge-Chrysler dealership on Ann Arbor Road and found the building secure. Broken glass was found in empty new-car sales parking spaces. Williams Brothers management arrived and confirmed that vehicles were missing and stolen.



