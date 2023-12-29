Suspects wanted after 2 shot during Detroit robbery

article

Detroit police are looking for two suspects after a double shooting during a robbery last week.

Police said the suspects robbed a victim before entering a business in the 2000 block of E. McNichols just after 10 p.m. Dec. 21. One of the suspects robbed and shot a female victim, while the other suspect robbed a male.

The male tried to defend himself with a gun and was shot multiple times by one of the suspects, police said. Both victims survived the shootings.

The first suspect is described as a male who appeared to be 25 years old. He was wearing a white shirt, a black hooded jacket with white designs, black pants, and black shoes. The second suspect is described as a male who was wearing a black jacket over a red hoodie, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.