Police are searching for two suspects after a murder in Southwest Detroit earlier this month.

Police say the victim was sitting in his tan and gold Chevrolet Trailblazer in the 7300 block of Cahalan when two men approached him around 11:40 p.m. Feb. 1. The suspects shot at the man, killing him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.